Thomas Partey and his Atletico Madrid teammates arrive in Lisbon for UEFA Champions League showdown

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey traveled with his Atletico Madrid teammates to Lisbon for the final part of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League.
Atletico Madrid reached the last eight of the competition after beating champions Liverpool before the Coronavirus break to set up a quarter final clash against RB Leipzig.
Partey suffered a minor knock during training last month, but recovered in time to be named in Diego Simeone's 25 man squad for the trip.
The UEFA Champions League has taken a different format following the enforced break by Coronavirus, with games from the quarter finals to be played in a one-off tie.
Thomas Teye Partey has been in top form for the Rojhiblancos this season, starring in the La Liga as they produced a strong comeback to finish third.
The 27-year old is a top transfer priority for English giants in the transfer window.
[????] Your ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? for Lisbon!— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 11, 2020
???? @Simeone's 2?5? players for the #UCL final 8... ????
???? @ChampionsLeague
????? #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/gkPuHMsLZD
?? A new adventure starts... ????????????! ????????— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 11, 2020
Send your support to our players ahead of the @ChampionsLeague QF! ??
????? #AúpaAtleti | ? #UCL pic.twitter.com/qIrVjcjF6n
