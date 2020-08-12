Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Thomas Partey and his Atletico Madrid teammates arrive in Lisbon for UEFA Champions League showdown

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey traveled with his Atletico Madrid teammates to Lisbon for the final part of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League.



Atletico Madrid reached the last eight of the competition after beating champions Liverpool before the Coronavirus break to set up a quarter final clash against RB Leipzig.



Partey suffered a minor knock during training last month, but recovered in time to be named in Diego Simeone's 25 man squad for the trip.



The UEFA Champions League has taken a different format following the enforced break by Coronavirus, with games from the quarter finals to be played in a one-off tie.



Thomas Teye Partey has been in top form for the Rojhiblancos this season, starring in the La Liga as they produced a strong comeback to finish third.



The 27-year old is a top transfer priority for English giants in the transfer window.





