Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson reveal gender of new baby

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson have revealed the gender for their unborn baby via a video tweet.



Janine Mackson, earlier in October, through her stunning pregnancy photos on IG, announced that she is expecting a child with Thomas Partey, after the duo have kept their romantic relationship under the radar until the pregnancy announcement.



Mackson is a UK-based model who has been on the runways a couple of times and also modelled for some brands.



In a video cited by GhanaWeb, a short party was held by the couple to reveal the gender for their unborn child. Partey was seen with a small football together with his girlfriend Janine Mackson with some friends and families. Partey then kicked the ball which burst with pink powder emerging from it.



The pink colour as is widely known, indicates a female, which means Partey and his girlfriend would be expecting a bouncy baby girl soon.



Thomas Partey was an unused substitute on Saturday, October 21 when Arsenal drew 2-2 with Chelsea and also featured for the Black Stars during the international break in October when Ghana lost 2-0 to Mexico and 4-0 to USA respectively.



Watch the video below:





Thomas Partey and his girlfriend reveal the gender of their baby.



Is it a boy or girl? pic.twitter.com/9SZP87OgqU — GhanaWeb (@TheGhanaWeb) October 23, 2023

LSN/DAG