Thomas Partey and Salis Abdul Samed to face off in UEFA Champions League

During the draw for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League on Thursday, August 31, English side Arsenal in group B were paired alongside French side RC Lens with Spanish outfit Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands.



However, Ghana duo Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Abdul Salis Ahmed of RC Lens will be two players to watch out for when both clash in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.



Partey has earlier tasted the competition during his stay with Atletico Madrid while it will be the maiden Champions League for Salis and RC Lens who came second in the 2022/23 French Ligue 1.



Partey, 30, made a total of 33 appearances for the Gunners last season with three goals and has already featured in all three games for Mikel Arteta’s side in the ongoing season while compatriot Salis also appeared in 33 games for Lens last season and scored a goal.



Though he is out with an injury after making three appearances for Lens, Salis, 23, is expected to return soon ahead of their Champions League clash which begins on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.



