Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus send message to Kumasi fans ahead of Ghana-Angola game

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielders Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus have called on the fans to turn up in their numbers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for Ghana's game against Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



Ghana will welcome the Black Antelopes to the Ashanti Regional capital for the first leg of their doubleheader.



Partey in his message to Ghanaians urged the fans to come to cheer the team to victory.



"Ghanaians, this is Thomas Partey. Meet us at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday 23rd March for our game against Angola. I can't wait to be there; come and support the Black Stars to victory."



Mohammed Kudus passed a similar message in the Hausa language, urging the fans to fill the stadium.



The first leg is set for 16:00 GMT kick-off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023, while the return leg comes off four days later in Luanda.



After two matches, Ghana and Angola are on the same points in the group, 4 points each.



The Black Stars began their qualifiers win a 3-0 win over Madagascar before a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic whereas Angola beat Central Africa Republic 2-1 before drawing 1-1 with Madagascar.











