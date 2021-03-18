Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Thomas Parety is the kind of player Arsenal were missing - Gilberto Silva

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal player Gilberto Silva has been singing the praises of Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.



He says the former Atletico Madrid midfielder is the final piece that was missing in the Arsenal jigsaw puzzle.



According to Silva, the Ghanaian makes the other players in the Arsenal midfield look very god whenever he plays.



Gilberto Silva played for Arsenal from 2002-2008 and was regarded as the best defensive midfielders Arsenal ever had and seen he left the club have struggled to fill the void despite many players been brought in.



In an interview, the ex- Panathinaikos star has described Thomas Partey as the best and has brought lots of improvement in the Arsenal midfield since he made that £50m switch from Spain.



"He’s a good player. He’s the type of player Arsenal were missing, I’ve spoken a couple of times about it. They have good players in the [central midfield] position but not to sit and give Arsenal the stability they have."



"Look at the game [against Spurs] it was great to see how he managed his game, how he managed that position, helping [teammates]."



"You know what is very important about this particular position? This is a very particular position because not every time you get the credit you deserve."



"That’s okay, it’s fine, because you have to understand that. But this guy, when he understands the position like Partey, look at his game: he made the others a lot better."



"He makes Xhaka look better in the game, he made the defenders look a lot better and comfortable when the ball was against them."



"I think the way he manages games, the way he positions himself, is very important for Arsenal. He is the kind of player Arsenal have needed for quite a long time in my opinion."



In addition, Gilberto Silva won two FA Cups in 2003 and 2005 with the Gunners.



