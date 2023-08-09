Thomas Letsch provides an update on Moritz-Broni Kwarteng's recovery from injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

VfL Bochum's head coach, Thomas Letsch, has offered a much-anticipated update regarding the recovery progress of Moritz-Broni Kwarteng from his recent injury setback.



The 25-year-old has started individual training and is close to joining Bochum's first-team training. His pubic bone and adductor problems are not completely gone.



"He's making progress," Letsch told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung,



"Moritz makes his individual program, he's on the right track there. Now the ball is getting more and more involved.



"We were aware that it would take time. You don't have to worry about that either.



"He didn't sign a six-month contract with us, but a long-term contract. We knew it was going to take so long. On the contrary, I'm rather positively surprised at how things are developing," Letsch ended.