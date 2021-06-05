Thomas Duah confident of victory against Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Interim coach for AshantiGold SC, Thomas Duah has said that his side is going in for the win against Asante Kotoko on matchday 28 fixture to be played at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.



The miners host the Porcupine Warriors in the Ashanti derby on Sunday, June 6, 2021.



According to Thomas Duah, the position of AshantiGold on the league table is not encouraging thus the need for them to beat Asante Kotoko and win the other remaining matches to end the season.



“Our determination is to win all our games in the remaining fixtures so we finish in the top four”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“We didn’t lose to any of the top four teams but instead those below us on the league table.”



“So we are targeting a win in our next games. Our determination is to beat Asante Kotoko so we can climb the league table”.



Thomas Duah indicated there will be no agenda or support to Kotoko in this game as they aim to win the league title.



“There is nothing in football that we are supposed to help Kotoko to win the league title."



“The players are already motivated ahead of the game. Our position on the league table is not encouraging and we have to win the game for our supporters”, he added.



