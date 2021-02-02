Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Thomas Duah confident about AshantiGold’s title chances

Assistant Coach of AshantiGold SC, Thomas Duah

Assistant Coach of AshantiGold SC, Thomas Duah is unwavering in his belief that the club can still win the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League title despite their recent poor run.



The Miners have slowly paced out of the title race after failing to win any of their last 3 matches.



The Miners have picked just 2 points in games against Medeama SC, Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko.



To make matters worse for them they have also lost talismanic midfielder Appiah McCarthy to a long term injury.



They currently trail league leaders Karela United by 4 points as they sit 5th with 17 points from their first 11 games.



Thomas Duah however remains unperturbed by these as he insists the Miners will bounce back.



The former player of the Obuasi based club has told Kumasi based Hello FM in an interview that the club’s target of annexing the league title remains and that will be realized come season’s end.



“It’s our target to win the league in order to add our names to the list of individuals who have achieved that feat with the club,” Duah told Hello FM.



AshantiGold SC will next play away at Ebusua Dwarfs.



