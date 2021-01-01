Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Thomas Boakye joins elite players to make over a century of appearance for Halmstad BK

Ghana international Thomas Boakye

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Boakye, is part of a tall list of elite players to make over a hundred appearances for the newly promoted Swedish club, Halmstads BK.



The 27-year-old who joined Halmstad in January 2018 has been instrumental for the club, playing a pivotal role in the team as they secured promotion to the Allsvenskan.



Boakye has played 108 times for HBK since moving to the club from Varberg Bois.



The ex-Right to Dream Academy player has made a total of 166 appearances in the Swedish leagues.



He is joined by teammate Jonathan Svedberg as the players from the current squad to have played over a century of matches for the club.



Another player from the current team, Andreas Johansson has played the most matches with his 354 matches and is placed 25th in the club's all-time appearance list.



Dusan Djuric has reached 239 matches and in the last match against Trelleborgs FF and Alexander, Berntsson became the 77th player to play 200 matches in the blue jersey.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.