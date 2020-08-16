Sports News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Thomas Agyepong to join Belgian side Lommel on loan

Ghana international Thomas Agyepong

Ghana international Thomas Agyepong is set to be loaned to Belgian second-tier side Lommel SK for the 2020/21 season.



The Manchester City-owned player will continue to farm out the impressive winger as he does not feature in the plans of Pep Guardiola.



Agyapong, 23, played in the Belgian top-flight last season where he made 14 league appearances for Waasland-Beveren.



A major concern for the ex-Ghana U17 captain is about his physical frailties.



Agyapong signed for Manchester City in 2015 from Right to Dream Academy has already had loan stints with Dutch Eredivisie duo FC Twente and NAC Breda and Scottish side Hibernian.

