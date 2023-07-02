Thomas Agyepong ends his eight-year spell with Manchester City

Sports News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars winger Thomas Agyapong has ended his eight-year spell with English top-flight side Manchester City.



Agyapong will feature for Estonian topflight side Paide Linnameeskond after completing a move to the club in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The winger joins the Estonian club until the end of the year and is likely to make his debut next weekend.



The Ghana international had several loans after failing to break into the Manchester City team.



Agyapong said, "I am happy and satisfied in Paide, it is a club that has taken strong and promising steps in recent years,".



"The guys have received me well and I look forward to the joint adventure that lies ahead with great excitement. Thank you and see you at the stadium!"



Agyapong could make his Paide debut in the game against Flora on July 7, 2023.



The seven-time capped Ghana international played for the likes of Hibernian, NAC Breda, Waasland Beveren and Lommel SK.