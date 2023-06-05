This is the worst Hearts of Oak team ever - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko player, Charles Taylor, has criticized the current management of Hearts of Oak and squad, citing them as the worst he has ever seen.



Taylor in recent times has descended heavily on the current squad saying some don’t deserve to play for the club due to their lack of quality.



According to the controversial sports pundit, the current administration lack appreciation of the modern ways of football administration, tagging them as the worst to ever handle the affairs of the club.



“Current Hearts of Oak squad and management are the worst I’ve ever seen in my life”, he told Angel TV



The Phobians are yet to pick a single win in their last five meetings, having succumbed to four defeats against Real Tamale City, Medeama SC, Legon Cities and Samartex.



Hearts of Oak currently sit eleventh on 45 points with their last game of the season away to Berekum Chelsea on Saturday, June 11.



Taylor, 41, played for Hearts of Oak from 2000-2003 before he joined arch-rival Asante Kotoko in one of the most controversial transfers in 2003 for the then domestic transfer record fee of GHC40,000.



