This is the worst Hearts of Oak management ever – Aziz Haruna claims

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former management member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Aziz Haruna Futah, has described the current management of the club as the worst ever in history.



The management of Hearts of Oak has been blamed as the cause of some poor performances of the club in recent times.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Aziz Haruna noted that the management of Hearts of Oak must accept their mistakes and make corrections to make Hearts of Oak great again.



According to him, the current management members of Hearts of Oak have been the worst ever in the history of the club.



“We should go back to our drawing board and correct and be sincere to the Hearts of Oak fans. Because I know I have paid my dues to the club very well and I’m proud to be a Hearts of Oak supporter,” he stated.



He added, “the club needs people who are loyal and love the club in their hearts and will take the best decision for the club but for now I can say this is the worst management ever.”



Hearts of Oak management decided to sack head coach Samuel Boadu and his assistants despite leading the club to win some trophies.



JNA/BOG