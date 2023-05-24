This is the right time for Ajax to sell Kudus - Agent Jennifer Mendelewitsch

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Jennifer Mendelewitsch, the agent of Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, believes this is the right time for Dutch side, Ajax to trade their Ghanaian star so he continues his promising football career elsewhere.



The Black Stars player has been enjoying a standout season with impressive performances for both club and country, attracting interest from several top European clubs.



Recent reports indicated that the 22-year-old rejected a contract extension from Ajax, expressing his desire to move to another club.



Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs reportedly interested in acquiring his services.



Speaking in an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Mendelewitsch stated that it is in the best interest of both Kudus and Ajax to reach an agreement that allows the player to move on.



She also confirmed that Kudus turned down a contract extension that would have kept him at Ajax until 2026.



"I believe it is the right time for both Ajax and Mohammed to pursue a transfer now," expressed Kudus' agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, to De Telegraaf.



"He declined a proposal to extend his contract until the summer of 2026. What I can say is that after the World Cup and this season, there is significant interest in Kudus."



Kudus has been prolific this season, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.



