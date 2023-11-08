This is not the right time to sack Chris Hughton - Joetex Frimpong claims

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Former Ghanaian forward, Joetex Asamoah Frimpong, has expressed strong disagreement with calls for the dismissal of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Chris Hughton who was appointed as Ghana's head coach in February 2023 came under criticism after losing friendly matches against Mexico and the USA conceding six goals in the process.



Following the two games, there have been demands for the dismissal of the former English Premier League manager.



However, Joetex Frimpong who played for the Black Stars disagrees.



“With two months to the start of the AFCON, I don’t think it will be prudent to show Chris Hughton the exit door. When you sack him, it means you have to replace him with a new coach who will come with a different style and that's not how things are done in football. Let's give him a chance to lead the team to the AFCON; if he doesn't do well, we fire him” he told Kessben FM.



Ghana recorded one of their worst performance at the 2021 AFCON with the country exiting at the group stages.



At the 2023 AFCON, Ghana has been placed in Group B and the Black Stars will come up against Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars are scheduled to return to action for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ghana will face Madagascar on November 17 and then travel to Moroni for the Comoros clash.



