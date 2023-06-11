This is madness - Van Basten furious after Burna Boy's performance at Champions League final

Sports News of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dutch football legend Marco van Basten expressed his displeasure about the musical performance by Burna Boy and Anitta before the UEFA Champions League final.



The former AC Milan forward, who was working as a pundit on Match of the Day, deemed the entertainment unnecessary and described it as "crazy."



Prior to the highly anticipated game between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium, Nigerian Grammy-award-winning artist Burna Boy and Brazilian singer Anitta enthralled the fans with their captivating performances.



Despite the excitement generated by the musicians, Van Basten remained unimpressed with the pre-match activities.



He criticized the show, stating, "It's crazy that this is happening. No one comes to the stadium to see this. People come to watch football, not this."



On the football front, Manchester City aimed to achieve a historic treble by defeating Inter Milan in Istanbul. Having already secured the Premier League and FA Cup titles, the English club was eager to add the Champions League trophy to their collection.



Meanwhile, Inter Milan had the opportunity to finish the season with a double if they could overcome Manchester City in the Turkish capital.



Burna Boy delivered an exceptional performance, thrilling the fans at the Ataturk Stadium with renditions of his hit records, including the globally successful "Last Last."



Accompanying him, Brazilian singer Anitta put on a spectacular show that had the audience jumping off their seats in excitement.





JNA/WA