This is just the beginning - Mohammed Kudus declares after scoring 3rd goal in EPL

Sports News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Mohammed Kudus has assured fans of West Ham United that he will do more for the club as the season progresses.



The Black Stars poster boy declared on Sunday evening after scoring for the the am in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.



In the game today, Kudus, who is enjoying an amazing first season with West Ham broke the deadlock for his outfit after just 13 minutes into the game after connecting from Coufal pass in the box. It was his third goal in the Premier League for the Hammers.



After the break, France international Odsonne Edouard found the back of the net to level pegging for the Eagles in the highly competitive clash.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Mohammed Kudus stressed that there is more to come from him.



"It's just the beginning for me, and I feel like there's a lot more I can offer,” the Ghana star said.