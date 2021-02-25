Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

This is just the beginning - Legon Cities player Hans Kwoffie

Legon Cities new player, Hans Kwoffie

Legon Cities new boy Hans Kwoffie has promised more goals for the club after netting a brace in his side’s victory over Elmina Sharks on matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League.



Having joined the Royals just a week ago, the former Ashantigold attacker is making instant impact at the club, winning Man of the Match on his debut in the draw against Bechem United and scoring twice last night to earn their first win in four matches.



"I am very happy to contribute once again. I want to thank my team-mates because it won't be possible without them. I am here to score more goals and this is just the beginning,” he said after the game.



Hans Kwoffie has scored eight goals in ten games between Ashantigold and Legon Cities in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



His addition to Legon Cities is expected to propel the club into a decent position on the league log.



Coach Bashiru Hayford believes the striker’s addition to his squad could help lift the team to a better place in the league.



"I can't say that the entire team problem is solved because of the arrival of Hans Kwoffie. There's still more games to go and we need more wins. Together, we will all lift ourselves to the highest level,” said Hayford.