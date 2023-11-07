This is how much it will cost you to join Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus Academy

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

The Juventus Football Academy in Ghana has announced the registration fees for interested players who want to join the academy.



The registration fee which is on the academy’s website is pegged at $1500 for players between the ages of 6 to 8 years while players named 9 to 11 will pay $2000. Players aged between 12 to 14 years will pay $2500 while players within the age bracket 15-19 years will pay $3000 as registration fees.



Players would be required to buy the Pulcini and Giovannissimi [kits] which cost $400 and $450



Although some section of Ghanaians have criticized the amounts being charged as registration fees for a player to enrol into the academy knowing the dire economic hardships, the Consul of Ghana to Italy has explained otherwise.



According to the Consul of Ghana to Italy, Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone, who is one of the partners behind the academy, the Juventus Academy Ghana will also have a section dedicated only to the talented and the less privileged. This section will be entirely free, including room and board.



“We will have a section dedicated only to the talented and the less privileged which will be entirely free, including room and board. we will open to justifiers soon,” he stated on X.



The Juventus Academy Ghana located at the SMAC Sports Center on the Tetteh Quarshie Avenue in Accra boasts of an astro-turf football pitch, a paddle tennis court, a multi-purpose court for basketball, volleyball, futsal and skating as well as a 6-a-side futsal arena. It also has four classrooms that can seat 30 children each.



The academy was established by former Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah and Consul of Ghana to Italy Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone in collaboration with the Italian club, Juventus.





