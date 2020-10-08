Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

This is a big chance for me - Black Stars returnee Bernard Mensah

Ghana international Bernard Mensah

Ghana midfielder, Bernard Mensah has expressed his delights after returning to the Black Stars team, insisting that it is a big opportunity for him to showcase his talent.



Mensah is returning to the senior national team for the first time since 2015, having made his debut under former coach Avram Grant in a game against Mauritius.



The Besiktas midfielder was named in coach C.K Akonnor's squad for the friendlies against Mali and Qatar on Friday and Sunday respectively.



"I think since I came here, I think everything is going on well and yesterday’s training too tight like today, but today is much better because all the experienced players are here so today was really different from yesterday and the feeling too was great," he told the GFA communications team.



"I think the invitation means a lot to me. We now have a new Coach, he is C.K Akonnor. He saw what I did with my previous clubs, Kasimpasa, Keyserispor and now Besiktas, so I will say it’s a big chance for me. He knows the type of player I am, and that is why he gave me the opportunity to be here," he added.





