'This crop of Black Stars players are 'the best' - Baba Rahman

Sports News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

On-loan Chelsea defender, Baba Rahman has hailed coach Otto Addo for assembling the best crop of players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



According to the 28-year-old, the current Black Stars players are the best since he joined the national team.



Black Stars, who are the lowest-ranked team at the global showpiece have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



"I think since like a year now Technical team has put together young talents and they are really helping a lot and I'm loving the competition we have now in the national team, so year it's ben great," Rahman told Nizaar Kinsella in an interview.



"I think, we've got the likes of Inaki Williams in the team now and they've come to improve the team but I mean this is a crop of group that still needs to grow up with each other to be able to understand each other but I thin since I've been in the national team, maybe this crop of players have been the best crop, talent-wise, we've had."



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.