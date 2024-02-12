This AFCON trophy is for Ivorians who never stopped believing - Drogba

Sports News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Former Ivorian international, Didier Drogba, has disclosed that the 2023 African Cup of Nations trophy is dedicated to the citizens who never stopped believing in their team.



Ivory Coast overcame a potential group stage knockout to become the Champions of the 2023 AFCON under their assistant coach, Emerse Fae.



Speaking after their victory over Nigeria in the final, Drogba noted that the win is for the players who played their hearts out for the country as well as the Ivorian citizens who never ceased to believe in them.



Didier Drogba speaking after the tournament said, “This win is for the players who fought so gallantly for our great nation. And it is for all Ivorians who never stopped believing.”



William Troost-Ekong broke the deadlock in the 2023 AFCON final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast, rising highest to head in a powerful effort from a corner.



However, Franck Kessie equalized in the 62nd minute, capitalizing on being left unmarked at the back post to nod in a header from Adingra's corner kick.



Ultimately, it was Sebastien Haller who emerged as the hero for Ivory Coast, orchestrating their comeback victory over Nigeria and clinch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil.



