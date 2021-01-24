Sports News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Think smart - ‘Counselor’ Odartey Lamptey delivers Solomonic advise to footballers about the future

play videoNii Odartey Lamptey, former Ghana international

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey has activated his inner King Solomon to deliver top-notch advice to active footballers.



The former Aston Villa and Anderlecht playmaker belong to a list of ex-Ghanaian footballers who are currently excelling in life after football.



Odartey is presently running an educational project in Accra and also has the GloLamp Academy, a vibrant football farmhouse in the Central Region of Ghana alongside some other business investments.



According to him, he had to think and act smart towards the end of his career to plan life after football.



He believes his story gives him enough reason to dispute claims that footballers aren’t smart hence they squander all the money they make while playing, hence they fall from riches to rags after retiring.



In what is a motivational session, Odartey in a little over 2-minute video is seen delivering words of wisdom and motivation to a group of young footballers and a general audience at a football workshop.



Odartey’s football story is one of rising to prominence at an early stage and gradually fading away to obscurity while growing up.



As a boy, he won the 1991 World U-17 Championship with Ghana but never really made a mark at the senior level.



The player once touted as the heir apparent to arguably the best footballer Pele, failed to hit expected mark and eventually became a football journeyman.



Though he didn’t really make it on the pitch as expected, his successes off the outch after his career is sky-rocketing with it each passing day.



