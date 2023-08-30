Things will change for Hearts of Oak next season – Dan Quaye

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye is confident about the club’s success in the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Phobians endured a torrid campaign last-term, finishing 12th at the end of the Ghana Premier League season.



But the former Ghana international has appealed to the fans of the Ghanaian giants to put the past behind and rally behind the team in the upcoming season.



Speaking to Kessben FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Dan Quaye expressed things will change for his former outfit in the forthcoming campaign.



“I will urge the fans to rally behind the team in good or bad times. We need to forget about the past and cheer the team on in the upcoming season to honour Togbe Afede for contributing immensely towards the development of the club”



“We need to commend him for embarking on a lot of infrastructural development at Pobiman. Previously, it was WAFA and Ashanti Gold who had good infrastructures but the narrative has changed because of the good work of Togbe Afede”



“The fans should consider the good work of Togbe Afede and support the team and I am 100 percent sure that things will change for Hearts of Oak next season. So the fans should fill the stadium in their number in the forthcoming season”



Hearts of Oak will begin their Ghana Premier League season in an away fixture against Real Tamale United.