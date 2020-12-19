Sports News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Things were getting worse — Kwadwo Asamoah on why he left Inter Milan

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah, says he decided to mutually part ways with Italian Serie A side, Inter Milan, because things were getting worse in his third season at the club.



The versatile wing-back missed a big part of last season because of injury and when he recovered, he was out of favour with manager, Antonio Conte, and made only 8 appearances for Inter.



The former Juventus star explains when he realized things were not going as planned, he had to leave the club and prepare for his next move.



Asamoah, who parted ways mutually with Inter in October, intimates he has always been treated well at the club and left without problems.



“At the start of my third Inter season I saw things were gradually getting worse and the best thing for me to do was to redraw and focus on continuing my career,” he told BBC Africa Sports.



“I still had a contract and I absolutely wanted to be fair to them. Everyone at Inter has always treated me very well; the club, the management and my teammates were always supportive.



They knew I had always given my best and I was training hard every day, so, when I explained to them my situation, they understood me. We got to an agreement and they let me go without any problem.”



Kwadwo Asamoah joined Inter Milan in 2018 after helping Juventus to win six consecutive Italian Serie A titles.



He’s training alone at the moment and hopes to make a move in January 2021.

