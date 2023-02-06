Thiaw and Cisse: Ex-players who guided Senegal to continental titles

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegal is celebrating its second continental glory in men's national team football in the space of a year.



The Aliou Cisse-led team made history in Cameroon early last year when they won the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



A year on, the focus is on Pape Bouna Thiaw, who led the local national team to win the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Algeria over the weekend.



The two men have a football history together.



They played together in the national team, failing to win the AFCON in the early 2000s when Senegal was said to have its Golden Generation of footballers.



Cisse was captain of the team at the time.



Who is CHAN winner Thiaw:



Pape Bouna Thiaw played as a striker for the Teranga Lions. He played a part in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where Senegal went past the group stages on their first attempt.



He played for several clubs, including Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland, Racing Strasbourg in France and CF Atlético Ciudad in Spain.



Aliou Cisse wins historic AFCON after 2019 heartbreak



Aliou Cissé was captain of the Teranga Lions side which reached the 2002 AFCON finals. It was 20 years later before he won the AFCON, in his role as a coach.



He started his club career in France before later playing for English clubs Birmingham City and Portsmouth.



SARA