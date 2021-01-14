Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Thiago Alcantara is my idol’- Medeama midfielder Rashid Nortey

Spain international, Thiago Alcantara

Medeama SC midfielder, Rasheed Nortey, has named Spanish international and Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara has his role model in football.



Rasheed Nortey has been one of the most standout midfielders in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season despite Medeama's inconsistent start to the season.



The Ghanaian however believes that his style of play is not completely different from that of UEFA Champions League winner, Thiago Alcantara.



He made this known in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM.



“The player that I look up to is Thiago Alcantara.”



“I motivated myself because last season I was playing well before COVID-19 came so I motivated myself to do better than last season."



“We know the league will be tougher so we have motivated ourselves. I know the season will be tougher and I have motivated myself," he added.



She concluded that “My secret has been hard work and prayers. My target is to help Medeama SC to win the league. They have won the FA Cup twice and we want to win the league”.