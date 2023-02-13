They were better than us - Kotoko coach admits after Dreams FC defeat

Sports News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo has admitted that they were outclassed in their defeat to Dreams FC on matchday 17 of the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.



Dreams FC ended their three-game winless streak in the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League with a comfortable victory over Asante Kotoko at the Dawu Theatre of Dreams.



The Porcupine Warriors were dominated in the game as two goals from Gael Aholou and Agyenim Boateng in each half were enough for Dreams FC.



Speaking after the defeat, Seydou Zerbo admitted that Dreams FC were a better team than his side in all areas.



“Today there are individual differences offensively and defensively that is where we got the defeat. The home team played very very well they deserved the win. We have about seven players that are absent we have to accept they play better than us."



"We always change the team because of injuries in the team so it is some kind of experiment defensively that we implement. We cannot stop the injury can come at any time so this is what we are facing now we are going to work on it,” Zerbo said after the game.



Dreams FC have now moved to the 10th position on the Premier League table with 23 points while Asante Kotoko still maintain their 4th position, 5 points behind leaders Aduana Stars.







