They want the praise but not criticisms- Hearts supporters chief hits out at Odotei and Akambi

Sports News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: Betty Yawson, Contributor

Leader of the supporters front of Accra Hearts of Oak, Elvis Herman Hesse has urged board members, Alhaji Akambi and Sowah Odotei to accept criticisms in good strides when things go south.



Hearts of Oak supporters have constantly called for the sack of the duo owing to Hearts' poor performance both on the local and continental fronts.



The pressure on the two board members became intense after the phobians got kicked out from the Caf confederations cup against Malain side Real Bamako in Accra.



The Rainbow club had gone eleven seasons without a domestic league title but managed to overcome that two seasons ago when former coach Samuel Boadu led them to the double - winning the league and the FA Cup.





Management were praised for the achievement by supporters but Elvis Herman Hesse want them to also accept the blame if things do not go well with the club.





"When it goes well, when we are winning when the right things are being done, their posture to the supporters looks like they are doing all the good things and so when things go bad they should accept criticisms".



"Because you won't be able to identify their portfolio in the club. They are supposed to be top managers, board members and their role is to implement policies at the top and direct the club".



"But when they decided to come down and communicate to the supporters that they are doing everything and making things work when it goes wrong then supporters will blame theme "Elvis Herman Hesse told Untoldstories TV GH.



Watch the full interview below



