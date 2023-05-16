They've disappointed their fans - Dan Quaye slams Hearts, Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international Dan Quaye has expressed his disappointment in the performances of the country's top clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko following their unimpressive displays adding that it has left both the nation and their passionate supporters completely devastated.



In the ongoing season, both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have encountered significant struggles in various competitions.



With just four matches remaining, they currently find themselves in fifth and sixth place respectively on the Ghana Premier League table.



Due to that, Quaye believes that there has been a substantial drop in standards at both clubs compared to his own playing days.



“The two top clubs [Hearts and Kotoko] have disappointed Ghanaians and their supporters. When things are not going on well it will affect the nation.



There are lots of players from Hearts and Kotoko who played for the national team in the past but the current local players are not proven.



"It is very sad. We’ve been fighting to get at least three or four players to be at the national team but they are not helping themselves. I don’t know what is wrong with them.”



