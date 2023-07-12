They spend money on needless things - Kwabena Agyapong slam GFA over World Cup monies

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kwabena Agyepong, has lambasted the Ghana Football Association, claiming that the FA has misplaced priorities.



He said the GFA has spent money earned from participating in the World Cup on things that do not ensure the growth of Ghana football.



He further stated that the GFA supposedly paying every Black Stars management member $100,000 as an appearance fee at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is an indication of misplaced priority.



"Ghana has been at the World Cup four times in the last five and the monies that were paid did not go into areas that matter, especially Colts football where talents are discovered.



"How come Black Stars management committee members are paid $100,000 each at the expense of Ghana football? It is a case of misplaced priority," he said at the official launch of his campaign.



The former sports commentator highlighted the recent struggles of Ghanaian clubs in African interclub competitions, stating that he will ensure a change when he is voted as the president of the country.



"Ghanaian clubs are struggling to make an impact in African competitions and it seems people don't care. Local clubs must be revived and when I am voted into power as the president of this country, these things will change," he added.



Ghana exited the last edition of the World Cup at the group stage after winning one game and losing two. They finished bottom of their group.



The story that dominated the aftermath of the tournament was how the Black Stars management committee received huge appearance fees for being part of the contingent in Qatar.







