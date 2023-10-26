They play like a division two side - Frimpong Manso fumes over Black Stars performance

Sports News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: www.ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian football legend Frimpong Manso has voiced his disappointment with the current Black Stars playing body, citing a lack of sacrifice and commitment as their major shortcomings.



This criticism follows Ghana's recent 2-0 defeat against Mexico and a 4-0 humiliating loss to the USA. With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for November, Manso, who also serves as the current head coach of the Ghana Premier League team Bofoakwa Tano, did not mince words when expressing his concerns about the national team.



Manso remarked on Kumasi-based Time FM, "These current Black Stars players are not committed and not willing to sacrifice for the nation. They play like a division two side and struggle to defend against opponents."



Black Stars are set to face Madagascar and Comoros in the first two matches of the Mundial qualifiers. Following the World Cup qualifiers, the team's focus will shift to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.







