They negotiate with players from morning till night – Togbe defends Odotei and Akambi

Sports News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV has defended under-fire duo Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi, claiming they are making significant sacrifices for the club and deserve to be respected.



Since losing to Malian side AS Real Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup, the former African champions have been in the news for all the wrong reasons.



The two board members have faced relentless criticism, with fans venting their rage by holding them hostage last Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium. It took the intervention of the Ghana Police Service's Counter Terrorism Unit to whisk them away from the marauding irate fans.



Togbe Afede has, however, come to their defense, insisting that they are the right men for the job.



"These people will sit down here negotiating with players from morning till night. They are there during pre-season briefings, defending Hearts of Oak as much as they can. And, between the two of them, they know all the rules governing football.



"They’ve saved us on many occasions from suffering fines through their vigilance. I can continue talking to these people for the whole day. I have enjoyed working with them because they bring the three things I want to see in any colleague worker," the majority shareholder said.



Hearts of Oak have had a poor start to the season, resulting in an early exit from the CAF competition, where they had hoped to reach the group stage.



In the suspended Ghana Premier League, they are in the bottom half following two draws and a defeat in three games.