They must be serious - Jordan Opoku blasts Kotoko player over Aduana Stars' defeat

Former Ghana international, Jordan Opoku has criticized Asante Kotoko players for their poor performance in the team's FA Cup defeat to Aduana Stars on Sunday, February 26, 2023.



According to the former Kotoko midfielder, the players must show a bit of seriousness when they wear the red jersey to represent the Porcupine Warriors in games.



Jordan Opoku's rants come on the back of Asante Kotoko's elimination in the MTN FA Cup after the 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars at the Round of 16 stage at the Nana Agyemang Badu II in Dormaa Ahenkro.



"Kotoko players must begin to be Serious. The players of Kotoko must show seriousness if they want to achieve anything at Kotoko and not necessarily wait for the coach's instructions.



"Yes, the coach will do his work but the job lies with the players. If not, we will always continue to apportion blame on this and that. The current players at Kotoko do not want to learn, if you don't do that, there's no way the results will change," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM in an interview.



Jordan Opoku also advised the players to work hard and improve their performance because the notion that someone is against Asante Kotoko will not help them.



"The players must disabuse their minds about the fact that somebody or some people are against them and start to be serious with their training."



