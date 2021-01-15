Soccer News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

They have my face on a bus in Ghana - Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

English forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi is shocked by the support he gets from West African country Ghana.



The 20-year-old whose parents come from Ghana revealed that he was surprised after seeing a picture of his face on a bus in Ghana.



Hudson-Odoi might represent England at the international level but he always has a soft spot for the country of parents.



"My family back at home, they watch all the games," Hudson-Odoi told Skysports.com. "They highlight certain things that I can improve on and get better at. I always speak to the coach and to the manager, but I've had a lot of families helping me too."



"I don't know if I'm big time [in Ghana]. I have received some things, they did name some things after me. I saw a bus - it had a picture of my face on it!



"I'm always remaining humble. I'm glad they did that for me but the hard work carries on. Hopefully, more stuff will be named after me over there one day. It's nice to hear there are people over there supporting [me]."



"Hopefully there will be a few more Chelsea shirts over there one day too."