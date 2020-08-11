Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

They have lost the next Thiago Silva – Benjamin Agyare tells Hearts of Oak

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Benjamin Agyare

Released Hearts of Oak defender, Benjamin Agyare, has told his former employers the next Thiago Silva has just left their camp.



The 26-year-old is unperturbed after parting ways with the Phobians last week Friday. He was released on the grounds of non-performance with four other colleagues after their contracts elapsed.



He said his mentor is Brazilian legendary defender, Thiago Silva, and does better things than the Paris Saint-Germain center-back.



The former Hearts of Lion star also mentioned Bundesliga outfit, Borussia Dortmund, as his dream club, where he hopes to play just a single game for them, to fulfill his aspiration.



Speaking to Asempa FM, Agyare said: “My dream team I want to play for is Borussia Dortmund. I love everything about them and even if I play for them for just one day, I’ll be happy.



“My role model is Thiago Silva. What he’s doing I can do more than he does. His air balls, how he tackles, how he passes the ball and his confidence”, the tough-tackling center-back added.



He continued: “Hearts of Oak have just lost the next Thiago Silva. I’m sure with God, I’ll play like him.”



Fresh from his release and still in search of his next employer, he stated he’s open to playing for any club in Ghana.



“In Ghana, any team that offers me a contract I’m ready to play for them and the Thiago Silva will come. I’m looking for work if Kotoko offer me a contract I’ll accept to play for them.”

