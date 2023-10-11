‘They had to drink their own urine to survive’ – Inaki Williams on how parents reached Bilbao

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has spoken about how his parents travelled from Ghana to Spain years ago.



In a wide-ranging interview with ESPN for a charity group, the Athletic Bilbao player said his parents left Accra to the Spanish city of Bilbao on foot.



“My mom and dad lived in Ghana. My mother was pregnant with me and my father told her “let’s get out of here.” And they set off through the desert



“They had to drink their own urine to survive. My father was barefoot and the soles of his feet were burned by the sand. They had to bury people who dies during the trip,” he added.



Iñaki Williams Arthuer is a professional footballer who plays as a forward for La Liga club Athletic Bilbao and the Ghana national team.



Developed at Athletic Bilbao's academy, he made over 375 first-team appearances for the club, including a La Liga record of 251 consecutive games.





???? @Williaaams45 took a ride through the beautiful Biscay countryside with @martinainstein



They spoke about a range of subjects including Iñaki's parents, racism in football and playing for @GhanaBlackstars@ESPNFC I #AthleticClub ???? pic.twitter.com/2sXz3sZmTb — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) October 10, 2023

