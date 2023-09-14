They gave me GH₵5,000 voucher to see a dentist - Abednego Tetteh on wining top GPL prize

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Former Bibiani Gold Stars striker, Abednego Tetteh, has revealed that his prize for winning the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League goal king was a GH₵5,000 voucher to visit a dentist.



The ex-Hearts of Oak forward claims he was given GH₵10 airtime in addition to the voucher.



“The GFA gave me a GH₵5,000 voucher to visit a dentist as my GPL goal king prize. I won’t lie, I’m really hurt. How can you give me GH₵5,000 to go to a dentist just to wash my mouth, which to me is very disrespectful.”



He believes he has been treated unfairly and thus refused to extend his contract with Bibiani Gold Stars.



“I had the opportunity to renew my contract with Bibiani Gold Stars but because of what I have been through I turned it down. I don’t want to win the GPL goal king and get disrespected like this again. So I rather stay away from the GPL not football entirely. How much is pepsodent?"



He could not comprehend why the best referee at the Ghana Football Association award received a saloon car as a prize.



“Why do you have to tell me to brush my teeth for GH₵5,000? Best referee received a car and the best player received GH₵20,000 and a Television and I being the top scorer would have appreciated it if they gave me GH₵10 airtime rather than the GH₵5,000 voucher,” he said.



Abednego Tetteh, who scored 18 goals in 22 games to win the goal king could not win the best player of the season at the Ghana Football Association Awards.



