They don't love me - Agbeko cries out over unfair treatment from boxing community

Former Ghanaian boxer and two-time world champion, Joseph Agbeko, has expressed disappointment at what he believes to be a lack of respect and recognition from the Ghana boxing community.



Agbeko accused some members of the boxing community of intentionally leaving him out of the inductees for the Ghana boxing hall of Fame at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



He said, "The boxing community does not appreciate me, they don’t love me. They don’t treat me like they treat the other fighters. I don’t know if it’s because I am from the Volta region."



Agbeko added that he believes he is one of the top four boxers in Ghana, but due to his background, he is not given the recognition he deserves.



"When you look at the champions from D.K Poison to Azumah Nelson and you want to mention the best four, you will mention me because I was two times world champion and Azumah was three times champion. But I was behind those top two. So there is no way I shouldn’t be part of the champions in the picture," he stated.



Joseph Agbeko, born on March 22, 1980, is a retired Ghanaian professional boxer. He held the IBF bantamweight title twice, from 2007 to 2009, and again from 2010 to 2011. He also won the WBC International bantamweight title in 2013.



