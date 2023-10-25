They do things anyhow - Dan Quaye reveals why Hearts of Oak 'sacked' Gladson Awako

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Dan Quaye has criticised the leadership of the club for the way they are managing the team following the poor start to the new season.



The Phobians have won just a game and scored only one goal in six Premier League matches.



According to Quaye, the club is experiencing a downward spiral because the managers of the club don't want to heed to advice from the experienced players, citing examples in Gladson Awako and Sulley Muntari.



"They do things anyhow in the club and when the experienced players talk, they force them out. We all know why Awako was sacked from the club. He was sacked because if things are not going well and he speaks, then there is a problem," he told Rainbow FM.



"There is no proper leadership in the club. The same thing happened to Sulley Muntari because they will not accept any contributions he brought on board considering his experience in the game."



The former champions travel to Bibiani to face Goldstarson matchday seven of the Premier League.