Sports News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

They are ungrateful – Kingsley Sarfo on Malmo FF

Former Malmo FF midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has revealed his disgust at the Swedish giants after the club failed to support him in a difficult period of his career.

The 26-year-old was sentenced to 32 months in prison and also ordered to pay 150,000 kronor ($17,260) in compensation to the girl after being found guilty of two cases of statutory rape of an under-aged Ghanaian girl.

The midfielder revealed he was left all alone by the club without any support.

“I was stunned with how the club treated me after I was accused of rape,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

“Even Zlatan Ibrahimovic who has served the country has issues with them.

“A player of Malmo FF was in the same situation I was but the club stood by him and fought the case to the end but in my case, I was left alone.

“For me, I think they are ungrateful because I never deserve what I went through but the club was unconcerned and even terminated my contract but I thank God I am finally out.”

