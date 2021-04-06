There will be a lot more black coaches in the next few years – Otto Addo predicts

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Ghana International Otto Addo is predicting a positive upturn in the fortune of black coaches in the next few years.



He added that more and more black players are venturing into coaching and it is a matter of time one of them will land a job with a big club soon.



Otto Addo is one of the most high-profile Black coaches in a sport that continues to suffer from a lack of representation at the highest level.



"In Germany, I think it's a little bit different because we don't have so many Black former players who have the [UEFA] pro license," he explains.



"I think it will change in Germany ... it's the next generations, you know, [David] Alaba kind of players or [Jerome] Boateng, when they stop," added Addo, referring to Bayern Munich's star players.



"There are a lot of Black players now playing, and so I think maybe in 10 years, five years when they stop then we will see how it is here. There are a lot of young players who are calling me, who are trying to get in contact with me and I'm trying to help them and to give them advice."



Addo represented Ghana at the 2006 World Cup and eventually finished his career at his hometown club of Hamburg.



Currently, he is the assistant manager of the German side Borussia Dortmund.