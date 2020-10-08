Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

'There was no division in Black Stars camp during AFCON 2019' - Kwabena Owusu

Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu

Qarabag FK forward, Kwabena Owusu has revealed that there was no division between Asamoah Gyan and Andre Dede Ayew during the African Cup Of Nations held in Egypt.



Captaincy issues has been one of the major problems hunting the senior national team since Senegal 1992 AFCON.



Speaking to Justice Opoku Agyeman Bigality on Hot Fm's 'Focal Sports', the former Leganes striker said: "There was no division between Asamoah Gyan and Dede Ayew at Black Stars camp during AFCON 2019 held in Egypt."



"We were united in Egypt during the AFCON and there was nothing like division. We were one at the camp", Kwabena Owusu noted.



Meanwhile, the new head coach for the Ghana national soccer team, CK Akonnor has retained Andre Dede Ayew as his captain with Thomas Partey as 1st deputy captain and Richard Ofori as 2nd deputy captain.

