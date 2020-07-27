Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

There was a mistake in the sponsorship Macron deal tweet - Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum

Spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has opened up on why the confirmation of the Macron sponsorship deal was pull down from official twitter handle of the association.



The Kurt Okraku's led administration on Wednesday, July 22 confirmed a One Million Six Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢1.6m) sponsorship deal for the next three seasons.



The signing of the deal has raised red flags over the credibility of the company Macron Ghana (Koreen Kalaga Enterprise) as there hasn't been any official communication from the Bologna-based company on the deal signed by the GFA.



However, the tweet that confirmed the deal by the Communications Department has been surprisingly pulled down.



And according to Mr Asante Twum, there was a mistake in the tweet that confirmed the deal.



"There was a mistake that's why the Ghana Football Association pulled the Macron contract tweet," he told Kumasi based Sikka FM.



According to the GFA, Macron will be the official Match Ball partner for three of our products, i.e. Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the National Division One League.



Macron will supply the GFA a total of Five Thousand (5,000) pieces of footballs and One Thousand and Five Hundred (1,500) pieces of bibs every season.

