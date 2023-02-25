There should be healthy competition for GPL to be exciting - George Afriyie

Sports News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Planners Athletic owner, George Afriyie, says there needs to be healthy competition for the Ghana Premier League to be exciting.



He explains that healthy competition means results are won on the pitch, not decided before the games start.



There have been claims that games are decided by the referees with bad officiating because they have received money from clubs.



Speaking at Asempa FM’s dialogue series, Afriyie believes government investing money in the local league help solve issues of match manipulation.



“If our league will be exciting, then there should be healthy competition.



“Healthy competition in the sense that this match we are going to play has not been decided already; it will end 3-2 and the 3-2 this team will win.



“If we invest money into the game, the government will also turn one eye to check some of these things because its money is also involved in the product.”