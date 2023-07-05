There's no juju in football, it was all psychology during my time - Saban Quaye

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak Team Manager Saban Quaye has dismissed claims of mysticism and supernatural forces in football, asserting that the true power behind the game lies in psychology.



In a candid revelation, Quaye emphasized that during his tenure, success was not determined by any mythical forces but rather by the psychological strength and tactics employed by the team.



His comments challenge prevailing beliefs surrounding the role of juju in the sport, offering a refreshing perspective that highlights the significance of the human mind in achieving victory on the football pitch.



"Yes, I said it. There is no Juju in football. It was all psychology. I learned that and was using it. You know Kotoko and Hearts are traditional clubs and the supporters really helped me a lot," Saban Quaye told Kessben Sports.



"Jones Atoquayefio appointed me as the team manager and told me I'm the welfare officer. How to get the three points was always what I was thinking about. I had a Muslim friend in the north who taught me a lot about how to get luck,"



"I learned all that from him and luckily for me the boys I had listened well. I repeat there is no Juju in football, it was all psychology,"