Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There’s no favouritism in Black Stars call up – Michael Sarpong

play videoYoung Africans striker, Michael Sarpong

Young Africans striker, Michael Sarpong says he believes there’s no form of favouritism in player call ups into the senior national team, the Black Stars.



Despite widespread allegations over the years that earing a call up into the Black Stars is based on favouritism and monetary influence, the former Dreams FC player thinks otherwise.



For Sarpong, earning a place in the senior national team is based on merit and hard work.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Michael Sarpong said, “I don’t think there is favouritism in the Black Stars call up. I think when it’s your time, you will be called. When you put in the numbers, you defend well, pass well and score your goals well, you will be called.”



According to him “everything is God’s plan”, hence when his time is up, he would earn a place in the team.



Having worked with Black Stars head coach, C.K Akonnor, the striker believes its time his former boss keeps a close tab on him as he’s bent on working hard to earn a place in the prestigious Black Stars team.



Sarpong told GhanaWeb, “I’m working so hard to earn their favour; this year in particular, they should keep their tabs on me because I’m working so hard to earn a Black Stars call up in the name of Jesus.”



Sarpong who plays as a striker won the top scorers award in the Rwandan League with 16 goals and also aided in Rayon Sports' success in winning the league title in the 2018/19 season.



Watch video below







