'There’s a culture of silence in Ghana Football' - Mickey Charles

21 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Outspoken football administrator, Charles Kwadwo Ntim has taken a swipe at the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association, GFA, following recent controversy surrounding a Ghana Premier League game.



The current administration has been criticized for some decisions and ruling of its Disciplinary Committee.



The ruling that abandoned Matchday 23 game between Ebusua Dwarfs and Legon Cities be awarded to Legon Cities is the latest to generate chatter in football circles.



This is despite the fact that the invasion of the pitch by fans of Dwarfs led to the ruling to award three points and a fine against the side.



With various interpretations read into the decision, Charles Kwadwo Ntim affectionately called Mickey Charles who was sharing his opinion on the ruling iterated that any administrator who criticizes the football association will be victimized.



“There’s a culture of silence in Ghana Football," he told Accra-based Angel FM.



"If you criticise, your team will go to relegation,” he added.



According to the owner of the Division One League side, Techiman City, he has left football circles and will return when the current GFA president leaves office.



“I will return to Ghana football the day Prosper Harrison Addo and Kurt Okraku leave office,” he said.