'There is still a part of my game that I can improve' - Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Ghana star player Kudus Mohammed has admitted that there is still a part of his game that he can improve to become a better player.



According to the AFC Ajax Amsterdam starman, he feels motivated to do more because he believes he can do better than what he’s doing now.



He has found the back of the net for his team four times and provided two assists in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League league winning two Man-Of-The-Match awards.



“What you see now is just the beginning,” he said on Star Connect.



“I am motivated to do more because I believe I can do more than I am doing now. There is still a part of my game that I can improve.”



Kudus will look to make those words count when the Black Stars take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana will start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a game against European giant Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash against the Asian powerhouse South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



The Black Stars who are making their fourth FIFA appearance will end their group stage campaign with a clash against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.