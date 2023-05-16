There is pressure on us to win all our matches - Yussif Basigi on Women's U-20 WAFU Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Head coach of the Black Princesses, Yussif Basigi has revealed that his team is under intense pressure to win all their matches in the Women's U-20 WAFU B Cup of Nations.



Ghana will be competing against tough opponents such as Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Togo, and Burkina Faso in the inaugural edition of the Women's U-20 WAFU B Cup of Nations, taking place at the Baba Yara Sports stadium from Saturday, May 20 to Saturday, June 4, 2023.



In anticipation of the tournament, Yussif Basigi emphasized that he has set personal targets and is determined to work hard to achieve them.



"I have set targets for myself since we were entrusted with hosting the tournament, and I will strive to fulfill them. That is what motivates me," he stated in an interview with Adom TV.



"Pressure is an inherent part of the game, but it will not overshadow my responsibilities. Instead, I will use it as a guiding force to work towards achieving our objectives."



Basigi further highlighted that all the participating countries are performing well, and it would be unwise to underestimate any of them.



“This time around, I will say all the countries are doing well, you can’t underestimate any country inasmuch as we have the talent in Ghana," Basigi stated.



The Black Princesses will kick off their campaign on May 20 against Benin, followed by a match against Cote D’Ivoire on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in their group A fixture.



